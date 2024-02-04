Temperatures climb, but ice still star of the show in Downers Grove

Hope Schaubroeck, 7, of Downers Grove takes a photo Sunday as a block of ice is being transformed by a carver from Nadeau's ice Sculptures of Forest Park. The demonstration was part of the annual Ice Fest Downtown Downers Grove. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The arrival of unseasonably mild weather may have conjured up thoughts of an early spring for many a suburbanite, but ice was still the star of the show this weekend in Downers Grove.

The annual Ice Fest Downtown Downers Grove drew crowds Friday through Sunday to watch ice sculptors in action and marvel at their creative works.

A carver from Nadeau's Ice Sculptures of Forest Park at work Sunday during Ice Fest Downtown Downers Grove. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Among those taking in the sights Sunday was 7-year-old Hope Schaubroeck of Downers Grove, who snapped photos while a carver from Forest Park-based Nadeau's Ice Sculptures demonstrated his craft.

“It’s a beautiful day, it was a great opportunity to get out and see the ice sculptures,” said Hope’s mom, Sarah Schaubroeck. “We’ve done it every year and she (Hope) loves to come out and take pictures.”

Visitors look on as a block of ice is transformed by a carver Sunday during the annual Ice Fest Downtown Downers Grove. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Dave Reynolds of Westmont and daughter Brinlee, 5, were among the spectators Sunday at Ice Fest Downtown Downers Grove. “It’s a great day to be out and see the sculptures and walk around downtown,” he said. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Joey Rossi, 4, and his sister Sophia Rossi, 1, of Oak Brook watch ice carving Sunday at Ice Fest Downtown Downers Grove. About being outdoors on a 41 degree Sunday, “Oh, we’re loving it,” said the children’s mother, Sam Rossi. “We love being outside and it’s nice that it’s finally sunny outside.” Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald