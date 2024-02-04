Temperatures climb, but ice still star of the show in Downers Grove
The arrival of unseasonably mild weather may have conjured up thoughts of an early spring for many a suburbanite, but ice was still the star of the show this weekend in Downers Grove.
The annual Ice Fest Downtown Downers Grove drew crowds Friday through Sunday to watch ice sculptors in action and marvel at their creative works.
Among those taking in the sights Sunday was 7-year-old Hope Schaubroeck of Downers Grove, who snapped photos while a carver from Forest Park-based Nadeau's Ice Sculptures demonstrated his craft.
“It’s a beautiful day, it was a great opportunity to get out and see the ice sculptures,” said Hope’s mom, Sarah Schaubroeck. “We’ve done it every year and she (Hope) loves to come out and take pictures.”
