Skyview: Melting snow produces interesting patterns

Snowfall from the past few weeks left a blanket of snowflakes nearly a foot deep in many suburban areas.

The deep freeze that followed kept that snow firmly in place.

But the mild temperatures of late have melted much of it and, from above, have revealed some interesting patterns.

Back in November, Peck Farm in Geneva held a prescribed burn that left much of the ground jet black.

The melting snow on top of that ground has revealed some stark patterns not seen elsewhere.

We’re likely in for another blast of winter snow before spring arrives, but for now, we’ll enjoy the mild temperatures.

If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.