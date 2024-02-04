Aurora police searching for teen missing since Friday
Aurora police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a teenage girl missing since Friday.
Justine Moore, 13, was last seen in the area of McCoy Drive and Frontenac Street in Aurora, police said. She is described as standing 5’5“ with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on where Justine could be located is asked to contact police detectives at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us.
Article Comments
