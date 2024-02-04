advertisement
Images: IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Finals

Posted February 04, 2024 8:45 am
Images from the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Members of the South Elgin cheerleading team run to receive their championship trophy after winning the large coed division during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Benet Academy cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Conant cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Wheaton St. Francis cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Central High School (Burlington) cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Central High School (Burlington) cheerleading team run to grab the second-place trophy at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Central High School (Burlington) cheerleading team pose with the second-place trophy at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Cary-Grove cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Central High School (Burlington) cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Benet Academy cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Crystal Lake Central cheerleading team hoist third-place trophy in the medium team Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Grayslake Central cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Wheaton St. Francis cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Wheaton St. Francis cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Antioch cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Crystal Lake Central cheerleading team run to grab the third-place trophy in the medium team Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Conant cheerleading team pose with their second-place trophy during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Conant cheerleading team pose with their second-place trophy during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Conant cheerleading team run to receive their second-place trophy during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Stevenson cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Maine South cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Coant cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Grayslake Central cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Lake Villa cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Crystal Lake Central cheerleading team pose with the third-place trophy for the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomnington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the South Elgin cheerleading team run to receive their championship trophy after winning the large coed division during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Huntley cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the St. Charles North cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the South Elgin cheerleading team pose with the championship trophy after winning the large coed division during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the St. Charles North cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Dundee-Crown cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Dundee-Crown cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Huntley cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of Palatine cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Dundee-Crown cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the St. Charles North cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Schaumburg cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Lincoln Way Central cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Lincoln Way East cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Fans from Lincoln Way East high school watch the cheerleading team perform during the Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
Adlai E. Stevenson High School Antioch Community High School Benet Academy Burlington-Central High School Cary-Grove High School Dundee-Crown High School Grayslake Central High School High Schools Huntley High School James B. Conant High School Maine South High School Palatine High School Prep Sports Schaumburg High School South Elgin High School St. Charles North High School St. Francis High School
