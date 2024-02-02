Metra still having problems with Ventra app

Problems with Metra’s Ventra app continue Friday after it crashed Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo

Metra riders experienced a commuting version of the movie “Groundhog Day” Friday with a repeat of glitches on the Ventra app.

The agency was optimistic the app would work Friday after crashing Thursday just as Metra was launching a new zoning and fare system.

But just before 7 a.m., the railroad alerted passengers Ventra “is not functioning as intended, and customers trying to make purchases and even possibly launching tickets may have issues.

“We are working with our vendor to restore functionality,” officials said.

Mid-afternoon Friday, the railroad apologized for app meltdowns.

“We and our vendor, Cubic, have been working on the problem nonstop, but the app is not yet back to full functionality,” officials said in an alert to riders.

“Please note that any charges listed as pending with your credit card will not go through, but the time it takes for those charges to be removed varies by the bank that issued the card.”

Monthly passes are still valid through Monday and conductors have not been collecting fares on trains due to the technical problems.

On Thursday, the agency switched over to a new system with fewer zones and changes to ticket products. In-person ticket sales by agents have also ended with Metra rolling out new machines at stations to provide fares.

Commuters with concerns about problematic transactions, can call (312) MY-METRA, or (312) 696-3872.

In “Groundhog Day,” a hapless weatherman is fated to repeat Feb. 2 over and over again.