Williams sparks Fremd past rival on emotional night for Widlowski

Jordan Williams wanted to make sure that Fremd and coach Bob Widlowski would come away a winner Friday night against crosstown-rival Palatine before a crowd of 1,800.

Williams score 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as Fremd held on to beat the Pirates 53-50 on Bob Widlowski appreciation night.

“I took our loss in our last game to Palatine pretty personal,” said Williams, who also had 13 rebounds. “It’s Widlowski’s final time here and we had the ceremony, said I wanted to give him a win. Every practice we go hard and I really love his coaching style.”

It was a special night for Widlowski., who will retire from coaching at the end of the season after 23 years. Dozens of former players, coaches and managers were on hand to honor Widlowski, who was surrounded by his wife Jen and sons Bobby and Trey.

“It was an exciting game for the fans,” said Widlowski, who got doused with water in the hallway by his team after the game.

“Williams stepped up for us, as he has all year. I still get to coach him this year. It will be tough when I am gone because he is going to be good. But I am going to be his biggest fan.”

Fremd (15-8, 5-4) needed Williams to help hold of the hard-charging Pirates.

Palatine has taken an early 10-5 lead, the only time Palatine, which was playing without Tommy Elter, who was ill, would lead. Fremd then rattled off 12 unanswered points and never trailed from there.

Fremd was able to build a 39-28 lead early in the fourth quarter on a basket by Williams. Palatine clawed back to 45-39 on a free throw by Jordam Mok, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter to pick up a pair of steals and also draw a charging foul.

Fremd appeared to be in complete command when a pair of free throws by Williams made it 49-41 with 31.7 seconds left.

But the Vikings had a bit of trouble closing. Palatine was able to close to 52-50 with 2.2 seconds left on a three-pointer by Darrin Dick. Sam Hirsch (14 points) converted a free throw with .8 seconds left and a final last-ditch effort by Palatine came up short.

“It was coach’s last rivalry game and it was nice to beat them,” said Ryan Cox, who had 10 points and 9 rebounds for the Vikiings.

“It was good to split with them. We wanted to win the first one, but we bounced back tonight to get the win.”

Widlowski said that it is always tough to play his team’s biggest rival.

“Palatine keeps on coming,” Widlowski said. “They had an opportunity at the end there. But I thought we played well enough at both ends to come out ahead tonight.”

Connor May led Palatine with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Carter Monroe had 10 points and Dick finished with seven.

Palatine (19-8, 7-2) fell a game behind Barrington in the race for the MSL West title. Barrington beat Hoffman Estates 63-37 Friday night to move up one game. Barrington plays at Palatine next Friday.

“We didn't shoot well, ” Palatine coach Eric Millstone said. “And it was a combination of a few things. Anytime you play Fremd, you want to beat them. And our guys are disappointed. We also know that we have a big one at the end of next week, too.”