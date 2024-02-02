Terpins, Prospect beat Hersey on last-second jumper

Prospect boys basketball coach Brad Rathe made no bones about senior guard Drew Terpins’ basketball talent Friday night.

"I think he's one of the best players in the area," said Rathe. "He makes the big plays. He's as much a player of the year as anyone else in our conference."

Terpins’ basket on an off-balance jump shot from the right wing with 1.6 left in the game gave the host Knights a 48-46 win over neighborhood rival Hersey in the Mid-Suburban East.

"The coaches believed in me for that last shot," said Terpins. "Those shots I made in the fourth quarter come with my strength and ability to jump over other players."

Terpins (16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists) hit a basket with 3:48 left to tie the game at 42. He then scored with 1:32 left to give the Knights (20-6, 8-1) a 46-44 lead.

Hersey's Jared Ryg tied the game at 46 with 2 free throws at the 1:01 mark.

The Huskies (13-13, 4-5) took their biggest lead at four points in the second quarter. Hersey led 20-16 after a basket by Jackson Hupps (12 points).

The Knights’ biggest lead was also four at 26-22 following Terpins’ three-point basket to start the third quarter. The game was tied 10 times. Hersey led 11 times and Prospect 9.

"This was such a great high school basketball game tonight," said Rathe. "A Friday night game with Hersey is a fun game."

Frankie Poshnjari, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, had an impact for the Knights also.

Poshnjari scored 13 points and corralled 7 rebounds. He scored 8 of Prospect’s 13 points in the first quarter.

"Frankie played hard on defense for us," said Rathe. "He took the ball hard to the hoop and gave us some nice baskets."

"The last two games have been the best games I've seen him play," said Terpins. “He told me before the game that he felt very confident. He's our best defender."

Hersey received strong play from its defense scoring 8 points off turnovers while the Knights were not able to score off of Hersey's 11.

Sophomore Charlie Pomis led the Huskies with 14 points and 5 rebounds.

"Pomis is an impressive talent," said Hersey coach Dave Hess. "He was hurt early in the fall and he's still not fully recovered, but he came to play tonight."

Guard Joey Brown scored 8 points, and Ryg added 6 points.

Before the game sophomore coach Mike McColaugh was honored for his 24 years of coaching. He will be stepping down after this season. The Knights wore T-shirts that said Mac’s Last Dance.

"He's one of the best guys I've met off and on the court," said Terpins. "I can't thank him enough for what he has done for me. As a sophomore he taught me how to grind out a game and learn how to win."

