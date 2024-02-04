Playing it safe: Neck protectors coming to all local youth hockey programs

Austin Spahr gives some hockey tips while coaching the Rolling Meadows Renegades. Photo courtesy of Rolling Meadows Renegades

In late October, the global hockey world was shaken by a tragedy that happened on the ice in Sheffield, England.

Playing for the Nottingham Panthers, Adam Johnson died after being cut on the neck by an opposing player's skate blade.

An American, Johnson played in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019-20.

“An absolute tragedy,” said James Brooks, the varsity head coach of the LZMW (Lake Zurich/Mundelein/Wauconda) Yeti in the IHSHL North Central division. “My initial thought was how many times have I skated where there has been something crazy that's gone on that could have happened to any player? I've been around hockey my whole life, over 30 years and thousands and thousands of games, and something crazy like that could have happened.”

Austin Spahr, the supervisor/youth hockey coordinator for the Rolling Meadows Renegades, echoed Brooks.

“Being a hockey guy, there's a lot of, I don't want to say speculation, hockey has a stigma of being a dangerous sport,” he said. “In reality, I think all youth sports are dangerous. There are a lot of injuries in soccer, concussions in soccer. When that (Johnson death) happened, I'm like I never want to see that happen in any sport.”

It did happen in hockey, unfortunately, and USA Hockey recently took steps to prevent it from happening again.

Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Cole Koepke wears a protective neck guard before an NHL hockey game earlier this season. Koepke was en route to a minor league game with Syracuse of the AHL last month when he heard from a friend that Adam Johnson had been cut by a skate blade during a hockey game in Britain. The death of the 29-year-old former Pittsburgh Penguins player not only forced the sport to reexamine safety regulations but prompted Koepke to the wear a turtleneck-style neck guard. Associated Press

In late January, the USA Hockey Congress approved legislation requiring the use of neck laceration protection for players in all age classifications, other than adults, in games and practices effective Aug. 1.

“I think it's a good thing,” Spahr said. “The reasoning behind it is looking out for the protection and safety for all players of all ages. It's a good thing for sure.”

At the start of the current season, Brooks said one player on LZMW's roster was wearing a neck guard. After the Johnson tragedy “it probably went up to 30-40 percent,” Brooks said.

“That was a significant jump right away,” he added. “I want guys being safe. I want them doing everything they can to be safe but I'm not going to force something on them. Being in control of your own body is an important thing to me.”

Bob Apter is president of the Northern Illinois Hockey League, the second largest youth organization in the country.

Apter said the NIHL has had wearing neck guards in its rule book for at least the last 15 years.

“We never suspended it,” he said. “It's Rule 4.6, all players must wear preventive neck laceration protectors. I'm not saying the officials in Illinois enforce it all the time because I don't go to every game, but we never got rid of the rule.”

Apter has four sons that all played hockey.

“The odds are very low that something can happen, but when my kids played, even when they were in leagues that didn't require them, I told them I'm not paying for hockey unless they have them,” Apter said. “I don't see why anyone wouldn't want to wear one.”

There has already been a positive development in the wake of the Johnson tragedy.

In mid-November, a youth hockey player in eastern Ontario was wearing a neck protector and survived after being cut on the throat by a skate.

Evan Smolik stands by the goal during hockey practice in Edina, Minn. When Evan was 14, a teammate's skate struck his neck and his jugular vein, but the neck guard he was wearing prevented the skate from cutting his carotid artery and helped save his life. Associated Press

“With the unfortunate accident, I think people are now definitely more willing to wear them,” Spahr said. “This year during fall registration, we said it's highly advised for all ages. After that accident, I've seen more and more kids wearing them.”