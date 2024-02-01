‘Michigan U-turn’ part of plan to improve Route 20 traffic flow and safety on Elgin’s west side

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Roadwork is expected happen this summer on a project intended to improve traffic flow and safety on Route 20 in Elgin, including adding a “Michigan U-turn” for some drivers.

Work is expected to happen this summer on a project intended to improve traffic flow and safety on a stretch of Route 20 in Elgin by making upgrades that include the addition of a “Michigan U-turn.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation project involves changes to the area where Weld Road and Longcommon Parkway intersect with Route 20 on the west side of Elgin. A new right turn lane on eastbound Route 20 at Nesler Road also will be added.

The most significant change would restrict motorists on Weld Road from making left turns onto eastbound Route 20. Instead, drivers using Weld to exit the Randall Ridge subdivision would turn right and use a “Restricted Crossing U-turn” west of the intersection.

The traffic pattern is colloquially known as a “jug handle” or “Michigan U-turn.”

IDOT officials say that several of the U-turns have been built around the state, including in Peoria and Jackson County. Construction will begin later this spring on one in Crete, they said.

A plan to improve traffic flow and safety on Route 20 on Elgin’s west side includes installing a “Michigan U-turn” and restricting left turns onto Route 20 from the Randall Ridge neighborhood. Courtesy of the city of Elgin

Elgin’s Public Services Director Mike Pubentz says the city initially asked for a stop light. But IDOT said the intersection didn’t meet the criteria at this point to warrant a traffic signal.

“It’s unusual,” Pubentz said. “I would say we don’t see a lot of these. It’s kind of a new concept in driver safety.”

Pubentz said the goal of such an intersection is to keep Route 20 drivers from having to negotiate two turning interactions at the same spot. The speed limit on Route 20 at the intersection is 45 mph.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Drivers who want to go east on Route 20 from the Randall Ridge neighborhood on Elgin’s west side will soon have to do a “Michigan U-turn,” turning right and going west before doing a U-turn to head back east.

“Is this ideal? Maybe not. But in my opinion, it will be a safer condition for that individual turning movement,” Pubentz said. “It’s a good interim.”

The project would also add a free-flowing northbound right turn lane from Longcommon. In addition, a merge lane would help eliminate delays for drivers coming from Longcommon and the Providence subdivision. There would also be shoulder widening throughout the project area.

Council member Tish Powell says she’s familiar with the U-turn from her time in Michigan.

“They work quite well, and people are used to them,” she said.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com A plan to improve traffic flow and safety on Route 20 in Elgin will include adding a right turn lane on eastbound Route 20 at Nesler Road.

Council member Steve Thoren, who had hoped for a traffic light, raised concerns.

“I’m kind of miffed at this being their choice,” Thoren said. “I see it being quite a learning curve for a lot of drivers and a dangerous situation. I just wonder if it ends up being worse than it is now.”

Pubentz said he hadn’t seen any in-depth studies on the effectiveness of the traffic patterns.

But he says anything IDOT does has to be approved by the Federal Highway Administration. So it has been vetted and reviewed, he added.

“Hopefully, this improvement … will provide a safer condition,” he said.

The council unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement between Elgin and IDOT to pay just over $22,000 toward the project. Federal and state funding will pay for most of the costs.

Bidding for the project is expected to begin in March, with construction starting after May 1.

The project is part of a longer-term plan to improve traffic flow on the increasingly congested east-west artery.