Five commanders of suburban Veterans of Foreign Wars posts have been named all-American commanders, the organization announced. Only 198 post leaders worldwide have earned that honor, according to the group. The suburban honorees are: Mario Dabetic, Post 2202 in Schaumburg; Layton Pennington, Post 2245 in Grayslake; Daniel Pearson, Post 2298 in West Dundee; Barry Desfor, Post 2486 in Wauconda; and John Davin, Post 5917 in Bolingbrook. "The all-American commanders have attained this coveted title though outstanding achievements in membership growth and participation in VFW programs," VFW National Commander Keith E Harman said in a news release.
updated: 7/20/2018 12:58 PM
VFW honors suburban commanders
