Prosecutors in murder trial: 19-year-old bride 'a means to an end'

Donnie Rudd and Noreen Kumeta wed in 1973. She died 27 days later and Rudd is charged with her murder. Courtesy of The Hart Family

Prosecutors in former suburban lawyer Donnie Rudd's murder trial painted him as a man who married his 19-year-old second wife Noreen Kumeta after a whirlwind courtship, then killed her within weeks for the life insurance payouts.

"The defendant married Noreen because he wanted to kill her and 27 days after he married her he did just that," Cook County assistant state's attorney Maria McCarthy said Tuesday during opening arguments in a case stemming from Kumeta's death 45 years ago. "Noreen was a pawn, a means to an end."

Defense attorney Timothy Grace challenged prosecutors' interpretation of the events of Sept. 14, 1973, when Rudd claimed his bride was thrown from their car after another driver ran them off a road in Barrington Township.

"Opening statements are what lawyers anticipate, hope and pray the evidence will be," said Grace, adding the evidence will show Noreen died in a terrible accident.

Grace said there is no evidence to show when Noreen obtained her life insurance policies, when she named the beneficiary or whether Rudd knew he was her beneficiary. Rudd has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Rudd, 76, staged the accident to cover up Kumeta's death. Kumeta's death was initially classified as an accident with the cause of death listed as a fracture of the spine, court records show.

No autopsy was conducted until 40 years later, when Arlington Heights police exhumed Kumeta's remains as part of their investigation into the 1991 unsolved murder of interior designer and former Rudd client Loretta Tabak-Bodtke, who was found shot to death in her Arlington Heights townhouse. Police officials say that case remains open and Rudd remains a suspect, although he has not been charged with Tabak-Bodtke's death.

Prosecutors say Rudd represented Tabak-Bodtke in a dispute with a business partner. They say he told the designer he had won her case and promised to deposit hundreds of thousands of dollars into her account. When he failed to do so, prosecutors say, Tabak-Bodtke threatened to report Rudd to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, which they say had received similar complaints from other Rudd clients.

A former Northwest suburban patent attorney, Rudd was disbarred in 1994 for fraud and unlawful conduct.

Authorities have never said what the Tabak-Bodtke investigation revealed that prompted them to looking into Kumeta's death.

In 2013, a Kane County medical examiner determined Kumeta died from blunt force trauma to the head and labeled her death a homicide, prosecutors said. They say two other forensic pathologists concurred with those findings.

If convicted, Rudd faces a minimum of 14 years in prison and an indeterminate maximum sentence according to 1973 sentencing guidelines.

Testimony continues this afternoon.