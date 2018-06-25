Breaking News Bar
 
Motorcyclist sustains injuries in crash on Rollins Road near Gurnee

Lee Filas
 
 

A motorcyclist sustained critical injuries in a crash Monday in unincorporated Lake County near Gurnee, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation shows the 18-year-old from Lindenhurst was driving a 2002 Kawasaki westbound on Rollins Road and turning left onto southbound Route 45 when he was hit at about 11:45 a.m. by a 2007 Chrysler sedan driven by a Round Lake man heading east on Rollins, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, police said.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Chrysler was not injured. Two female passengers hospitalized with nonlife threatening injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit investigated.

