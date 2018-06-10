Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 6/10/2018 3:00 PM

Bail set at $3 million for Glendale Heights teen charged with murder

Lauren Rohr
 
 

A Glendale Heights teen is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a rival gang member last week in Addison, authorities said Sunday.

Bail was set at $3 million for 17-year-old Jesse Garza during a court hearing Sunday, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. He would need to pay $300,000 to be released from jail.

Garza is accused of shooting Miguel Reynoso, 22, of Carol Stream, in the back of the head Thursday afternoon in Addison, officials said.

Gun shots had been reported about 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South Green Oaks Court, police said. Authorities believe Garza approached a vehicle Reynoso was traveling in and shot at it, hitting Reynoso. Garza then fled the scene, according to the state's attorney's office.

Reynoso was pronounced dead of an apparent gunshot wound after he was found unresponsive on the 700 block of Lippert Lane in Glendale Heights, officials said.

An investigation by Addison police led to Garza's arrest. He's expected to return to court July 2.

"This type of brazen gang-fueled violence will not be tolerated in the streets of DuPage County and will be prosecuted to the fullest extend of the law," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

