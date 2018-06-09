Police: Carol Stream man dies after shooting in Addison

hello

Addison police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Carol Stream man after a shooting Thursday night in Addison. Courtesy of Addison Police Department

Police said they believe a 20-year-old Carol Stream man died after a shooting in Addison.

Miguel Reynoso was found Thursday on the 700 block of Lippert Lane in Glendale Heights and was pronounced dead of an apparent gunshot wound, Addison police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Gun shots had been reported at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Green Oaks Court in Addison, Addison police said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

"We ... do not believe that this was a random act," police said.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Addison police investigations unit at (630) 543-3080.