Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/9/2018 10:48 AM

Police: Carol Stream man dies after shooting in Addison

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Addison police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Carol Stream man after a shooting Thursday night in Addison.

    Addison police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Carol Stream man after a shooting Thursday night in Addison.
    Courtesy of Addison Police Department

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

Police said they believe a 20-year-old Carol Stream man died after a shooting in Addison.

Miguel Reynoso was found Thursday on the 700 block of Lippert Lane in Glendale Heights and was pronounced dead of an apparent gunshot wound, Addison police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Gun shots had been reported at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Green Oaks Court in Addison, Addison police said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

"We ... do not believe that this was a random act," police said.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Addison police investigations unit at (630) 543-3080.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account