Retro Bistro's nearly 28-year run ending Easter Sunday

Chris and Lorraine Barth have been co-owners of Retro Bistro on Golf Road in Mount Prospect. Open since June 1990, the legendary restaurant will shut down Easter Sunday. Daily Herald file photo

For nearly 28 years, Retro Bistro in Mount Prospect has been a place to enjoy flamed steak au poivre and other French dishes while impressing dates, celebrating milestones or on special family gatherings.

But the long culinary ride will end Easter Sunday, as chef Chris Barth, who co-owns Retro Bistro with his wife, Lorraine, said he must devote time to his fight with cancer and get healthy. Retro Bistro's Crystal Lake location, which opened in 2016, also will close Sunday.

"There's no question that when you're talking about health and things like this, it becomes a bigger issue," Barth, 51, said Friday. "But we really want to let people know that, hey, we're going out on a high note. That's how I feel. We're very lucky to have been in the communities that we've been in and serve our customers. That's so fantastic. We had our run."

Retro Bistro employees were told about the decision to close about two weeks ago. Retro Bistro's two restaurants have roughly 45 workers combined whom Barth said he's trying to place in jobs elsewhere.

"I'm sitting here the last couple of days writing a number of recommendation letters and things like that for staff that really cared," he said. "Actually, it was heartwarming to do, because they are talented. They are special. And they will be in demand these days with so many restaurants opening."

Mount Prospect Mayor Arlene Juracek is among the longtime customers who will miss Retro Bistro. She said what made it work is diners could have fine, but approachable, French food in a fun atmosphere.

"He had his wine tastings," Juracek said. "His Beaujolais nights. His Bastille Day celebrations. It's just always been a fun place."

Barth and two partners opened Retro Bistro in a strip mall on Golf Road in Mount Prospect in June 1990. The Mount Prospect resident eventually bought out the partners and became full owner with his wife.

Family influenced Barth's longtime career in restaurants. His mother watched cooking shows on television in their Barrington home, which led him at a young age into making stuffed shells, beef Wellington and other dishes.

Barth, who trained in Paris, has had some favorite dishes at Retro Bistro. They include crabcakes with Champage reduction sauce for a French twist and escargot with a shallot-parsely garlic butter, a touch of the anise-flavored liqueur Pernod and topped with a puff pastry dome.

And then there's the steak au poivre, served with a creamy cognac black peppercorn sauce and pommes frites.

"That's something that I love to make," he said, "and I'll never forget that dish. If we get healthy and do another restaurant, no matter whether it be a bistro or not, we're going to have some type of steak au poivre on that menu."