Hoffman Estates police investigating Des Plaines officers involved in 'off-duty' party

Some Des Plaines police officers are under investigation in connection with an episode in June at a Hoffman Estates golf course. Daily Herald file photo

Hoffman Estates detectives are investigating some Des Plaines police officers on allegations of possible criminal activity at a large party in June.

Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner confirmed Friday a criminal investigation is underway stemming from a party at a golf course, which was attended by dozens of the city's police officers.

He declined to give details about the nature of the allegations.

"It's something that happened at a private party, and it's all off-duty conduct," Kushner said.

The police department has been helping facilitate interviews with Hoffman Estates police to make officers available for interviews, he said.

When Hoffman Estates police have completed their criminal investigation, the city will launch an internal investigation into the matter, Kushner said.

Kushner was at a city council meeting and did not attend the party in question.