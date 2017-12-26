Dawn Patrol: Two fatal holiday crashes in Lake County

Metra commuters facing delays

Rail commuters are having a slow go this morning as Metra reports several delays of up to a half-hour or more and other issues on its system. North Central Service Train No. 104 will be making stops to assist Milwaukee West line passengers waiting for delayed trains. On the North Central Service, trains No. 106 and 108 will operate as a combination train departing Lake Villa due to a mechanical problem. Visit https://metrarail.com/.

Woman dies after crash in Lake County

A Lake Barrington woman has died following a Christmas Eve car crash in Lake County, authorities said yesterday. Full story.

One dies in crash near Round Lake

One person died Sunday night in a two-car accident near Round Lake. Full story.

Christian Liberty Academy hosts recruits for Christmas

About 50 U.S. Navy recruits enjoyed a Christmas Day celebration at Christian Liberty Academy yesterday in Arlington Heights in what's become an annual tradition. Full story.

Weather

Brutally cold, with temperatures below zero across the area. A wind chill advisory is in effect for counties north of I-88 as the coldest temperatures of the season take hold. It feels like -15 to -25 degrees depending on your location. The bitter weather is expected to maintain through the week. Dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit time outside. Full forecast.

Traffic

Many apparently are enjoying an extended holiday Tuesday as traffic is wide open and suburban expressways and tollways remain clear. There are scattered areas of road work but no delays are being reported. Traffic report.

Lopez vs. Lopez: Bulls' Robin finally surpasses his twin brother

Holidays are a time for family and there's a pretty good family story going on with the Bulls, says Mike McGraw. All things considered, this is pretty amazing: Robin Lopez has been a better player than twin brother Brook this season. Full story.

Would firing coaches hurt the Bears' rebuild?

The fact that the 5-10 Bears are a better team than last year's 3-13 outfit isn't a great accomplishment, says Bob LeGere. That improvement might be inconsequential to a fan base weary after four straight double-digit-loss seasons. But it's fair to ask if the rebuilding process, even in its initial stages, would be set back by a regime change. Full story.