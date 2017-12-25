Lake Barrington woman dies after Christmas Eve crash

hello

A Lake Barrington woman has died following a Christmas Eve car crash in Lake County, authorities said Monday.

The 86-year-old woman's name has not been released, pending notification of her family. She died Monday morning at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Three other people were hurt in the crash, which occurred about 6 p.m. on Route 59 south of Route 22.

Authorities said the 86-year-old woman was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla that crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, struck a Toyota Highlander and then drove into a wetland area, becoming partially submerged.

Both she and the Corolla's driver, a 63-year-old Arlington Heights woman, were rescued by firefighters. The driver was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington, while the other woman was taken to Lutheran General.

Two Round Lake Beach residents in the Highlander were taken to Good Shepherd, but their injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Lake County sheriff's police are investigating the crash.