One dies in Sunday night crash near Round Lake

One person died Sunday night in a two-car accident near Belvidere and Fisher roads near Round Lake, the Lake County Sheriff and Wauconda Fire District are reporting.

According to the sheriff's preliminary investigation, the driver of a Ford Taurus on eastbound Route 120 was killed after he lost control of his vehicle near Fisher Road. It slid sideways into the oncoming lanes, where it was hit on the passengers side by a westbound Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The 58-year-old McHenry woman driving the Nissan had nonlife-threatening injuries, and was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington by the Wauconda Fire District, authorities said.

Police are withholding the identity of the Ford driver, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. An autopsy of him is being scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The crash is being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit. Investigators were assisted by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Lakemoor police.

The Wauconda Fire District was assisted by the Fox Lake Fire Department and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Barrington Countryside Fire and Cary Fire Department also assisted with station coverage.