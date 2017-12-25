Christian Liberty Academy hosts 50 recruits for Christmas in Arlington Heights

For aspiring sailors, boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes tends to seal them off from the outside world. The internet and newspapers are forbidden, and even interaction with fellow recruits is kept to a minimum.

For about 50 recruits, however, deliverance from routine and a welcome resumption of social life came on Christmas Day during a celebration that has become a tradition at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights.

That tradition was started by Bob Stack, a teacher at Christian Liberty, and his wife, Linda Stack, in honor of their son, Marine Lance Cpl. James Bray Stack. Stack, 20, was killed in 2010 while on foot patrol in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

On a cold Christmas morn, the recruits were given a warm welcome as their bus, escorted by the Warriors' Watch Riders Motorcycle Club, pulled up to the doors of Christian Liberty, flanked by cheering crowds. They then filed into the gym for a ceremony that opened with short speeches by Bob Stack and Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes.

"There is no greater event that I like to participate in than here on Christmas morning in Arlington Heights," Hayes said.

After a prayer from Pastor Chuck Wilcher of Northwest Bible Church, the recruits were handed cellphones and scattered throughout the gym, some seated on bleachers as they called and shared FaceTime with loved ones.

They were treated to a lavish repast prepared by Christian Liberty chef Tim Almy and his wife, Tiffany: chopped steakhouse salad, stuffed wild-caught Alaskan salmon filet, parmesan-crusted breast of chicken and warm orzo pasta with sun-dried tomato pesto.

Hunter Gibson of Minneapolis, who has been at Great Lakes for four months, was especially grateful.

"I'm so thankful for everyone that's doing this, taking time out of Christmas to actually get out here and help us," he said. Food at boot camp is "not terrible," he said, "but it's the same stuff every week. When you've been eating it for four months like I have, a regular meal is very nice."

Recruits also appreciated talking with their loved ones, as well as hobnobbing with each other.

Kicerna Turpin of Atlanta said for a few hours she felt almost like a civilian.

"It helps us kind of feel like we're still at home. We actually get to interact with each other," she said.

Angelica Ruelas of Albuquerque, New Mexico, said recruits had to watch what they ate, since a physical assessment is scheduled for Tuesday. However, she said she planned to eat "everything."

For the Stacks, it is satisfying to see the event evolve into a community tradition over the years.

Bob Stack said he has a growing appreciation for what the recruits do, and expressed gratitude for the many volunteers who made the event possible.

"It's wonderful to see the outpouring of support from the community," he said.

Those volunteers include Ride Captain Tom VanGundy of the Warriors' Watch Riders, who coordinated with the police departments to arrange for green lights along the procession to Christian Liberty, and one of Bob Stack's former students, Alex Kania.

Linda Stack also praised the recruits.

"I'm thankful that we still have young men and women willing to serve our country," she said.