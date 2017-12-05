Dawn Patrol: Ravinia cuts ties with conductor over sexual misconduct allegations

Ravinia Festival in Highland Park has cut all ties with well-known conductor James Levine, who is currently under investigation by authorities in Lake County and at the Metropolitan Opera for sexual misconduct allegations. Daily Herald file photo

Ravinia Festival in Highland Park has cut all ties with well-known conductor James Levine, who is currently under investigation by authorities in Lake County and at the Metropolitan Opera for sexual misconduct allegations. Full story here.

One in critical condition after Waukegan fire

One person was left in critical condition yesterday after a house fire started in a basement in the 1300 block of North Jackson Street in Waukegan, official said. Full story here.

No injuries reported in Elgin home fire

Crews responded around 7:20 p.m. last night to a home on the 2100 block of Valley Creek Drive, where family members discovered a fire on the second floor after they smelled smoke, according to a news release from the Elgin Fire Department. Full story here.

Island Lake man pleads guilty to aggravated DUI

A 49-year-old man from Island Lake pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving on a revoked license, according to the office of the state's attorney. Full story here.

With filing over, candidates vie to kick one another off ballot

The filing period to run for statewide office ended yesterday and the next political blood sport -- petition challenges -- begins. Full story here.

Villa Park man convicted in murder, arson wants new hearing

Attorneys for a Villa Park man serving 39 years for first-degree murder and aggravated arson in the death of his ex-girlfriend are seeking a new hearing. Full story here.

Cell tower on forest preserve property nixed after public opposition

Lake County Forest Preserve District officials have rejected a proposal to build a cell tower at the Countryside Golf Club near Mundelein due in large part to public opposition. Full story here.

Weather

Mostly cloudy and windy this morning with temps in the 30s. There is a wind advisory today until 6 p.m., with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Highs today will be in the 30s, with lows tonight in the 20s. Full story.

Traffic

A downed tree is blocking access to subdivision at Lakeside Drive and Washington Street in Hainesville, and downed wires are partially blocking Garland Road, east of Old Rand Road near Wauconda. Full traffic.

Wade says no extra motivation as Cavs crush Bulls

After an early flourish, when the Bulls took a 9-3 lead, the competitiveness was squeezed out of last night's game quickly. Cleveland extended its winning streak and handed the Bulls their ninth straight loss 113-91 at the United Center. Full story here.

Cubs a contender for Japanese star Ohtani

If the Cubs are going to land free-agent pitcher (and hitter) Shohei Ohtani of Japan, they'll need to employ the full-court press they used to sign Jon Lester three offseasons ago. They have no other choice, says Bruce Miles. Full story here.