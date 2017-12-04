Ravinia cuts ties with famous conductor over sexual misconduct allegations

The popular Chicago Ravinia Festival has cut all ties with well-known conductor James Levine, who is currently under investigation by authorities in Lake County and at the Metropolitan Opera for sexual misconduct allegations.

In a statement released by Ravinia Monday night, it announced it was "troubled" by news over the allegations against Levine, 74.

"Based on recent accounts in the media regarding James Levine, Ravinia has severed all ties with (him)," the statement read. "Ravinia maintains a zero-tolerance policy and culture on sexual harassment. We are deeply troubled and saddened by the allegations and sympathize with everyone who has been hurt."

He was about to begin a five-year term as conductor laureate in summer 2018.

The New York Times first reported Sunday the Metropolitan Opera suspended Levine after three men came forward saying Levine sexually abused them decades ago, when they were teenagers.

Levine currently is the music director emeritus at the Metropolitan Opera, according to its website. Through a statement, the company is "working on an investigation with outside sources to determine whether charges of sexual misconduct in the 1980s are true, so that we can take appropriate action."

The Metropolitan Opera's general manager Peter Gelb said "the Met has made the decision to act now," according to an interview with NBC News.

"At the time [Levine] said that the charges were completely false, and we didn't hear anything further from the police," Gelb said in a written statement to NBC News. "We need to determine if these charges are true and, if they are, take appropriate action. We will now be conducting our own investigation with outside resources."

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association also released a statement Monday stating Ravinia will cut its ties with the conductor.

"The CSOA finds (the Levine) allegations deeply troubling," the statement said. "We understand that the Ravinia Festival is awaiting the findings of the current investigations and will take action as appropriate."

Levine served as music director for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's summer residencies from 1973 to 1993, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Levine's most recent performance at Ravinia was on Aug. 8 with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.