Island Lake man pleads guilty to aggravated DUI

A 49-year-old man from Island Lake pled guilty to three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving on a revoked license, according to the office of the state's attorney.

On Nov. 2, 2014, Michael E. Smith went to the Twisted Moose Bar in McHenry and consumed 10 beers and 10 shots of liquor, according to officials.

He later drove his Ford Ranger in the wrong lane of traffic on River Road and collided with a Dodge Neon that had four teenage passengers. Two of the teenagers suffered bodily harm as a result of the crash, according to officials.

Smith's blood alcohol level was 0.225, according to the state's attorney. The legal threshold in Illinois is .08.

Smith will be sentenced on Feb. 9.

His driving privileges have previously been revoked and he has three prior violations for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to officials.

Smith is facing a mandatory term in the Illinois Department of Corrections based upon his prior convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The defendant is also subject to truth in sentencing guidelines because of the great bodily harm suffered by the victims.