Dawn Patrol: 84-year-old man killed in Oak Brook crash

An 84-year-old Glen Ellyn man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at 22nd Street and Midwest Road in Oak Brook. Courtesy of Oak Brook Police

84-year-old Glen Ellyn man killed in 4-vehicle crash in Oak Brook

An 84-year-old Glen Ellyn man was killed in a four-vehicle crash about 1:25 p.m. Thursday at 22nd Street and Midwest Road in Oak Brook. Chen Tien was pronounced dead at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Full story.

Schaumburg police release images from Subway robbery

Schaumburg police have released a pair of surveillance images of the man they say robbed a Subway restaurant Wednesday evening while armed with a black semiautomatic handgun. Full story.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Broadway and TV actor Eric Petersen looks over some of the old photos Glenbard North has of him performing in school productions.

Before performing in a Broadway-bound musical Thursday night in Chicago, Eric Petersen gave theater students at his alma mater in Carol Stream a lesson in humility and kindness that also happened to be very funny. Full story.

Prosecutors: Rolling Meadows man waited for men to leave before assaulting women

A 35-year-old Rolling Meadows man was ordered held without bail Thursday and accused of sexually assaulting two women at knife point and attempting to rape another in the apartment complex where he lives. Prosecutors say Miguel Gonzalez-Cruz, of the 4000 block of Algonquin Parkway, assaulted the women after a husband, boyfriend or other male left their homes. Full story.

Police say these are two of the men who robbed the Jared jewelry store near Woodfield Mall on Wednesday night. - Courtesy of Schaumburg police

Schaumburg police released surveillance images of the three hammer-wielding men they say robbed the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store near Woodfield Mall on Wednesday night. Full story.

Hoffman Estates man charged in IRS impersonation scheme

A Hoffman Estates man has been charged in an over-the-phone scam that federal prosecutors say raked in $666,537 from 784 victims over a span of around 20 months. Full story.

Schaumburg firefighters clear debris from the second floor of a townhouse that caught fire Thursday. - Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A Schaumburg townhouse caught fire Thursday afternoon, leaving two people temporarily without a place to live. No one was hurt. Full story.

Weather

Mostly clear and 36 degrees this morning. Temperatures will top out at 51 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 39 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report early this morning. Widening and reconstruction work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Red Gate Road in both directions between Randall Road and Longview Drive in St. Charles until later this month. Full story.

Bears' Fox, Fangio impressed with Garoppolo

When his team headed east in the summer of 2016 for a few days of training-camp practices with the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears coach John Fox got the impression the Pats' backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was a big deal. "He's an accurate passer. He's got decent mobility, and he's a smart guy," Fox said. "To play in that offense and be exposed (to) and be around Tom (Brady) for any length of time, I think he's got a good background in the league." Full story.

Northwestern forward Vic Law, left, and center Dererk Pardon walk off the court after a loss to Georgia Tech on a last-second shot Tuesday in Atlanta. The 4-3 Wildcats will try to right the ship tonight against Illinois. - Associated Press

On the eve of the Big Ten basketball opener, Northwestern coach Chris Collins was playing the blame game. And he was pointing the finger at himself. The 4-3 Wildcats will play the 6-1 Illini at 8 p.m. today at Rosemont's Allstate Arena. Full story.

Blackhawks lose to Dallas in OT

Dallas made the Blackhawks pay for some sloppy, uninspired play and prevailed 4-3 in overtime Thursday when Mattias Janmark beat Corey Crawford with a neat flip shot for his second goal of the game. Full story.

Bulls fall short in Denver

Will Barton's driving lay-in with 3.2 seconds left gave Denver a 111-110 home victory over the Bulls Thursday night. Full story.