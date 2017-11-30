Schaumburg police release images from Jared jewelry store robbery

hello

Courtesy of Schaumburg Police Police say this surveillance image shows the robbery at Jared jewelry store Wednesday night in Schaumburg.

Courtesy of Schaumburg Police Police say these are two of the men who robbed the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store near Woodfield Mall on Wednesday night

Police say this is one of the men who robbed the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store near Woodfield Mall on Wednesday night Courtesy of Schaumburg Police

Schaumburg police released surveillance images of the three hammer-wielding men they say robbed the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store near Woodfield Mall on Wednesday night.

Authorities are looking for assistance from the community to identify the men.

Two of the men used hammers to smash open a display case of loose diamonds and take what they could grab. The value of the diamonds has been valued at $258,825.

The thieves did not display any weapons other than the hammers and did not say anything to the approximately eight employees and two customers in the store at the time, all of whom were uninjured, according to police.

The thieves were described as black men ranging in height from around 5 foot 5 inches tall to 5 foot 8 inches tall. The men have thin builds and appear to be 18 to 24 years old. All three were described as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt on the bottom layer, a black hooded sweatshirt on the middle layer and a dark puffy jacket on top.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Schaumburg Police Department at 847-882-3534.