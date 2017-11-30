Schaumburg police release images from Subway robbery

Schaumburg police have released these two images of a man they say robbed the Subway restaurant at 1400 N. Roselle Road about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. Courtesy of Schaumburg police

Schaumburg police have released a pair of surveillance images of the man they say robbed a Subway restaurant Wednesday evening while armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

The man walked into the restaurant at 1400 N. Roselle Road about 6:35 p.m., showed the weapon to an employee and said, "Give me the money."

The robber, who fled with about $600, is described as a black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with a green scarf or bandanna pulled over his face, white gloves and gray shoes.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man in the surveillance photos. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's nonemergency number at (847) 882-3534.