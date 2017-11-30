Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 11/30/2017 3:54 PM

Schaumburg police release images from Subway robbery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Schaumburg police have released these two images of a man they say robbed the Subway restaurant at 1400 N. Roselle Road about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

    Schaumburg police have released these two images of a man they say robbed the Subway restaurant at 1400 N. Roselle Road about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
    Courtesy of Schaumburg police

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

Schaumburg police have released a pair of surveillance images of the man they say robbed a Subway restaurant Wednesday evening while armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

The man walked into the restaurant at 1400 N. Roselle Road about 6:35 p.m., showed the weapon to an employee and said, "Give me the money."

The robber, who fled with about $600, is described as a black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with a green scarf or bandanna pulled over his face, white gloves and gray shoes.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man in the surveillance photos. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's nonemergency number at (847) 882-3534.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account