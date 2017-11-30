Breaking News Bar
 
84-year-old Glen Ellyn man killed in 4-vehicle crash in Oak Brook

  • Chen Tien of Glen Ellyn died after after his Toyota Prius was hit by a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup Thursday, officials said.

Doug T. Graham
 
 

An 84-year-old Glen Ellyn man was killed in a four-vehicle crash about 1:25 p.m. Thursday at 22nd Street and Midwest Road in Oak Brook.

Chen Tien was pronounced dead at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Tien was driving a Toyota Prius on 22nd Street that was one of three cars struck by a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by a 53-year-old man from Park Forest, officials said.

Oak Brook police Officer Garrett Church said no charges have been filed yet and the crash investigation is ongoing.

Church said the Oak Brook police dispatchers received several 911 calls from concerned people who reported that they saw a red truck driving erratically through town minutes before the crash happened.

Church said the 53-year-old man was driving north on Midwest Road and caused the crash by ignoring the red light at 22nd Street and heading into traffic.

When police arrived, the pickup truck was on top of Tien's Prius and the driver's-side door of a Ford Taurus was caved in against the front of the pickup, Church said. A Lexus SUV was also involved in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the Ford Taurus -- a 52-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man from Chicago -- both were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital along with Tien and the driver of the pickup truck.

The driver of the Lexus SUV, a 74-year-old man from Hinsdale, declined medical treatment.

Church said the two people from the Ford Taurus and the driver of the pickup truck are stable.

