Twins, teen ordered held on $2 million bond for Buffalo Grove robbery

Bail was set at $2 million Friday for twin brothers and a teenager accused of robbing a Buffalo Grove locksmith shop and restraining the employees with plastic cable ties.

Lake County Judge Christen Bishop ordered 21-year-old brothers, Jamaal S. Anderson and Jaquan S. Anderson, both of the 800 block of 14th Street, North Chicago, and Jhashi Adorno, 19, of the 200 block of Green Bay Road, Waukegan, to be separated in Lake County jail while awaiting trial.

All three were appointed public defense attorneys. The Anderson brothers claimed they were homeless, though police listed their residence in North Chicago.

Each man is charged with counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, armed violence, burglary, theft, and unlawful restraint, prosecutors said during the bond hearing. The felony armed violence and aggravated robbery charges could put each defendant in prison for up to 30 years if found guilty at trial.

Bishop told the men they will be placed on 24-hour curfew, must not take any illegal drugs or alcohol, and not possess any firearms should they be able to post the $200,000 bond required to be freed from jail.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Don Tyer said during the bond hearing that the three entered the unlocked locksmith business on the 1500 block of North Barclay Road wearing masks and gloves and used plastic cable ties to bind the two employees inside the building.

They loaded about $34,000 worth of keyless auto entry remotes into a U-Haul cargo van and left the building, Tyer said. An employee escaped their restraint and called police about 7:30 p.m., Tyer said.

The van was spotted by officers near Half Day Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Lincolnshire, authorities said. Officers followed the U-Haul, which crashed into three other vehicles before coming to a stop and the three fled the van.

Nearby officers, police dogs and a helicopter tracked the men until they were eventually captured, authorities said.

Tyer said two suspects were captured on the Des Plaines River Trail, and the third was picked up at a Metra station.

Buffalo Grove police said officers recovered two handguns from the crash scene, one of which was an Airsoft BB gun. The keyless remotes, which were not programmed and unusable, were recovered from inside the U-Haul, authorities said.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the wreck.

All three are due back in court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 10.