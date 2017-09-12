Dawn Patrol: Suburban natives share Hurricane Irma experience

Former Elk Grove Village police officer Tom Sturgulewski, now a police officer in Naples, Florida, poses in front of one of the uprooted Banyan trees toppled by Hurricane Irma. Courtesy of Tom Sturgulewski

Spared by Irma, suburban natives say storm was still terrifying

Hurricane Irma wasn't as apocalyptic as many predicted, but suburban natives in Florida say it was scary and surreal. As the storm blew past the Naples Police Department, where former Elk Grove Village police officer Tom Sturgulewski now works, he said trees were blown horizontally and the wind sucked the building's doors open. Full story.

Mom questions if teen could have opened Rosemont hotel freezer herself

The mother of Kenneka Jenkins questions whether the 19-year-old could have opened the heavy door of a walk-in freezer where she was found dead Sunday at a Rosemont hotel. "She could barely hold herself up," Tereasa Martin said, referring to a hotel surveillance video on which police told her the teen appeared to be drunk. "She needed a wall for support. How did she find the strength to unlock both of the double doors?" Full story.

How Chicago magazine got that picture of Blago

Chicago magazine's exclusive interview with former Gov. Rod Blagojevich in its October issue includes the first published photo of him in the federal penitentiary in Englewood, Colorado. But how did the magazine actually get the elusive picture? Robert Feder reports.

State Rep. Sente says she won't seek re-election

Democratic state Rep. Carol Sente is the latest in a long string of moderate suburban lawmakers to leave office. She will not seek another term in 2018, she told the Daily Herald exclusively. Full story.

Naperville candidate ends campaign for 6th Congressional District

Suzyn Price of Naperville sent an email to donors Friday stating she is ending her campaign for the 6th Congressional District. Six others are vying for the nomination that will come in a primary election March 20. Full story here.

Naperville recalls Sept. 11 with 'hope, honor, pride'

"Hope, honor and pride" prevailed Monday in Naperville and across the country as communities came together to commemorate Sept. 11 -- without dwelling on the "losses, agony and destruction" of the day. Full story.

Cause, victim of Gurnee-area house explosion remain unidentified

Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said an arson investigator is working with officials from the Gurnee Fire Department and the state fire marshal to pin down a cause for an explosion that occurred about 6 p.m. Friday on Streamwood Drive. The identification of a body recovered from the rubble needs to be confirmed as well. Full story.

Garage catches fire in Elgin

The Elgin Fire Department responded to a fire in a detached garage Monday on the 300 block of Marguerite Street. A family member noticed flames coming from the corner of the garage roof, and their grandson used a garden hose to present the fire from spreading. Full story here.

Weather

Partly cloudy and 61 degrees this morning. Highs today in the mid 70s, with lows tonight near 63. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays early this morning. Construction is causing delays on Mundhank Road in North Barrington Barrington and Freeman roads. Full story.

Bears LB Freeman being evaluated for chest injury

Inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman had a self-reported concussion after Sunday's game and a chest injury that was evaluated Monday afternoon, according to coach John Fox. If Freeman is sidelined, 2016 fourth-round Nick Kwiatkoski will most likely replace him. Full story.