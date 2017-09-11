Naperville candidate ends campaign for 6th Congressional District

Suzyn Price of Naperville has ended her campaign for the U.S. 6th Congressional District.

The logjam of Democrats competing to run for the congressional seat occupied by Republican Rep. Peter Roskam has decreased by one after Suzyn Price of Naperville ended her campaign.

Price said in an email to donors Friday that she will no longer continue seeking the Democratic nomination to represent the 6th District. The decision leaves six others vying for the nomination that will come in a primary election on March 20.

"It's become very clear to me now that without substantially more resources, the campaign will not be successful," Price wrote to supporters. "You have been incredibly generous to me, but I cannot in good faith ask you for any more investment when we will not be able to purchase the media necessary to differentiate my campaign from others running in the primary, much less take on the millions available to Mr. Roskam."

Price, a former school board member in Naperville Unit District 203, announced her campaign in April, when she was the fourth Democrat to join the race. After her announcement, three others said they plan to run.

Price ended her campaign the day after the most recently announced candidate, Sean Casten of Downers Grove, launched his bid.

Without Price, the list of Democrats lining up for the chance to challenge Roskam includes Casten, a scientist and clean energy entrepreneur; Becky Anderson Wilkins, a Naperville City Council member and business owner; Carole Cheney, a congressional aide from Naperville; Amanda Howland, an attorney and College of Lake County trustee; Kelly Mazeski, a Barrington Hills plan commission member; and Jennifer Zordani, a Clarendon Hills lawyer.

"Some are more moderate than I am on issues while others more progressive," Price said. "Some are fortunate enough to have the ability to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money on their campaign, while others are running a more grassroots-style organization."

The 6th District includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry and Lake counties.