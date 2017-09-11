Garage catches fire in Elgin

The Elgin Fire Department responded to a fire in a detached garage at 3:35 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Marguerite Street.

A family member noticed flames coming from the corner of the garage roof, notified their grandson and called 911. The grandson used a garden hose to prevent the fire from spreading to the home or other parts of the garage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to fire officials.

The first units arrived at the scene within four minutes of dispatch and determined the fire was confined to the garage.

No injuries were reported. The estimated damage to the garage is $5,000, which includes the roof and siding, according to fire officials. No vehicles were in the garage.