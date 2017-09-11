Chicago magazine's exclusive interview with former Gov. Rod Blagojevich in its October issue includes the first published photo of him in the federal penitentiary in Englewood, Colorado. But how did the magazine actually get the elusive picture? For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 9/11/2017 6:44 PM
Feder: How Chicago magazine got the first pic of Blago in federal pen
