updated: 9/11/2017 6:44 PM

Feder: How Chicago magazine got the first pic of Blago in federal pen

  • Chicago magazine gets the first photo of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich in a federal prison.

Chicago magazine's exclusive interview with former Gov. Rod Blagojevich in its October issue includes the first published photo of him in the federal penitentiary in Englewood, Colorado. But how did the magazine actually get the elusive picture? For full report, see robertfeder.com.

