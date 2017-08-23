Images: First Day of School Wednesday in the Suburbs

See moments from the first day of school in Geneva, Wheaton, Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Elgin, and Huntley on Wednesday.
Aviana Digristina puckers up her mom Cherise's lips for a kiss before heading inside for the first day of kindergarten at Prairie View Grade School in Elgin Wednesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Kindergartner Gianluca Alesi collects his thoughts as he waits with his fellow kindergarten classmates to head inside for the first day of classes at Prairie View Grade School in Elgin Wednesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Kindergartner Sabrina Waldo tries to peer inside as students wait for the first day of classes to begin at Prairie View Grade School in Elgin Wednesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Second-grader Aanya Thakker waves to her mom Palak as she heads in for the first day of classes at Prairie View Grade School in Elgin Wednesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Chesak Elementary School principal Jennifer Zayas leads second-grade students from left, Ally Galeba, Sharif Chanwongse, and Leah Thorstenson in the Chesak pledge during morning announcements.
COURTESY OF DISTRICT 158
New Chesak Elementary School assistant principal Sarah Bernaky directs bus riders into the building on the first day of school. Bernaky previously was a teacher and assistant athletic director at Huntley High School.
COURTESY OF DISTRICT 158
Melissa DiGivanni, of Geneva, holds the hand of her daughter Bella, 9, Wednesday before the first day of school at Harrison Street Elementary in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Bobby Matka, of Geneva shares a moment with his son Liam, 6, on his first day of first grade Wednesday at Harrison Street Elementary in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Laura Barrett of Geneva, walks her son Ryan to class Wednesday at Harrison Street Elementary in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jace Thielk, 5, of Geneva is reassured by teacher's aid Christine Cedergren, Wednesday on the first day of school at Harrison Street Elementary in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jason Fick, 5, and Harper Juskag, 5, line up Wednesday at Harrison Street Elementary in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Hawthorn Middle School North's new Assistant Principal Charity Trowbridge fist bumps seventh-grade student Jayda Chavez after hearing about her goals for the year. Trowbridge was getting to know students including Chavez and Jeneen Alsamsan, center, during first day of classes at the school in Vernon Hills Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Butterfield School students enjoy a new playground during first day of classes at the Libertyville school. Volunteers built the new ADA compliant playground over the summer.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Hawthorn Middle School North teacher Cathi Neuman takes a group photos of one of the seventh-grade science classes she is teaching this year. Hawthorn District 73 held first day of classes on Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
New Butterfield School Assistant Principal Steve Feldman talks with fifth-grade student Noah Dalsgaard after recess. Libertyville School District 70 held first day of classes on Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North Principal Matt Biscan talks to students taking a new Business INCubator class, which will help them meet the real world challenges regarding product development and implimentation.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Greg Crisman, instructor for a new Business INCubator class being offered at Wheaton North High School, addresses his students during the first day of classes.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Students work in their new creative space under a quote from Apple founder Steve Jobs in the new Business INCubator class at Wheaton North High School.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Student Madison Schorle cuts a cermonial ribbon to open a new area at Wheaton North High School, which offers a Business INCubator class.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Fourth graders line up for the first day of school for Kaneland Blackberry Creek Elementary School in Elburn.
Supplied photo
George Holm, an 8th grader at Thompson Middle School, heads out upon dismissal on the first day of classes Wednesday.
COURTESY OF DISTRICT 303