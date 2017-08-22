Dawn Patrol: Former Lake in the Hills mayor convicted

Former Lake in the Hills Village President Paul Mulcahy was convicted Monday of two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery against his then-girlfriend in 2016. Mulcahy is next due in court Monday and faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to 364 days in jail. Full story here.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer The total solar eclipse as seen Monday in downstate Chester.

Suburbanites who made the trek downstate for Monday's eclipse described an emotional, awe-inspiring experience, with people exclaiming, "Oh, my God" almost in unison as the moon crept toward 100 percent coverage of the sun. Full story.

Spring Grove man charged in Antioch Family Video robbery

A Spring Grove man was arrested Sunday night and charged in the Aug. 9 robbery of a Family Video store in Antioch. The suspect, Keith E. Bradley, 26, was arrested in Fox Lake. He is charged with theft. Full story here.

Riders roll and rotate on King Chaos at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. The ride will shut down for good on Sunday night. - Courtesy of Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

The King Chaos ride will close for good Sunday night at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Full story.

Rauner vetoes bill on electing Lake County chairman

Labeling it "inappropriate interference" with local government, Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed legislation that could lead to Lake County voters' electing the chairman of the county board beginning in 2020. Full story.

Former owner of Streets of Woodfield sent to prison

A Chicago real estate developer was sentenced to three years in prison Monday for his connection to a fraud scheme tied to a $105 million line of credit secured through Chicago and suburban properties that included the Streets of Woodfield shopping center in Schaumburg. Full story.

Coaches sue Elgin gym

Two former coaches are suing Spring Hill Gymnastics in Elgin, which closed abruptly last week. Ryan Gilblair and Ashley Hitchcock filed the federal lawsuit in March claiming that owner Mary Joe Roehrig failed to pay them minimum wages and overtime, took unauthorized deductions from their paychecks, and terminated them when they complained. Full story.

White Sox starter Carlos Rodon delivers a pitch against the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader Monday. - Associated Press

Carlos Rodon continues to show the White Sox he has ace potential. He pitched 6⅓ innings and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks in Monday's 7-6 win over the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader. The Sox dropped the second game 10-2 Read beat writer Scot Gregor's report here.

Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky threw for 60 yards and a touchdown Saturday night in preseason action against Arizona. - Associated Press

Bears starting quarterback Mike Glennon showed enough improvement in Saturday's 24-23 preseason victory in Arizona over the Cardinals to quiet some of his critics. But rookie QB Mitch Trubisky did nothing to silence the clamoring for him to move up from No. 3 on the depth chart. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's report here.