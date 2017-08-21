Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 8/21/2017 6:16 PM

Spring Grove man charged in Antioch Family Video robbery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Keith E. Bradley

    Keith E. Bradley

 
By Ema Sasic
esasic@gmail.com

A Spring Grove man was arrested Sunday night and charged in the Aug. 9 robbery of a Family Video store in Antioch.

Around 7 p.m. Aug. 9, a man who attempted to disguise himself with sunglasses, a winter stocking cap and orange tape over part of his face entered the store on the 500 block of Orchard Street, police said.

He placed a bag on the counter and told the clerk to put money from the cash register into it, police said..

The suspect, Keith E. Bradley, 26, of the 3800 block of Watts Ave. in Spring Grove, was arrested in Fox Lake.

He has been charged with theft, which is punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,500 in fines upon a conviction. A Lake County judge set his bail Monday at $25,000. Bradley, who would need to post $2,500 to be released pending trial, is due back in court Sept. 11.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account