Spring Grove man charged in Antioch Family Video robbery

hello

A Spring Grove man was arrested Sunday night and charged in the Aug. 9 robbery of a Family Video store in Antioch.

Around 7 p.m. Aug. 9, a man who attempted to disguise himself with sunglasses, a winter stocking cap and orange tape over part of his face entered the store on the 500 block of Orchard Street, police said.

He placed a bag on the counter and told the clerk to put money from the cash register into it, police said..

The suspect, Keith E. Bradley, 26, of the 3800 block of Watts Ave. in Spring Grove, was arrested in Fox Lake.

He has been charged with theft, which is punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,500 in fines upon a conviction. A Lake County judge set his bail Monday at $25,000. Bradley, who would need to post $2,500 to be released pending trial, is due back in court Sept. 11.