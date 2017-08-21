Breaking News Bar
 
8/21/2017

King Chaos ride to close for good Sunday at Great America

  • Courtesy of Six Flags Entertainment Corp.Riders roll and rotate on King Chaos.

By Ema Sasic
Daily Herald correspondent

While the Six Flag ride King Chaos will have its swan song Sunday, the park will announce what is to come in 2018 on Aug. 31.

Pictures have been posted on the Six Flags Great America Twitter account throughout the summer hinting at the new experience with the hashtag #ChaseTheStorm2018.

King Chaos was added to the Mardi Gras area of the Gurnee park in 2004.

"We are sad to see King Chaos leave, but this is incredibly exciting news for the future," Tess Claussen, communications manager, said in a news release.

The ride will close at the end of the day Sunday.

