Rodon sharp again as White Sox beat Twins in Game 1 of doubleheader

At age 24, Carlos Rodon isn't much older than Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and the rest of the Chicago White Sox's pitching prospects.
In Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Rodon showed why he is expected to be the ace of the Sox's rotation of the future.
In a 7-6 win over the Twins, Rodon pitched 6⅓ innings and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks. The left-hander also had 9 strikeouts while throwing a season-high 115 pitches.
Over his last 5 starts, Rodon has allowed 9 earned runs in 37 innings (2.19 ERA).
Rodon got plenty of offensive support from Yolmer Sanchez, who hit a 3-run homer in the fourth inning and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Avisail Garcia was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Jose Abreu hit a solo home run (No. 25) while extending his hitting streak to 10 games.
The Twins made a strong push in the eighth inning when Jorge Polanco hit a 3-run homer off Derek Holland, who was pitching out of the bullpen for the White Sox after lasting just 2⅔ innings in Saturday's start at Texas.