Rodon sharp again as White Sox beat Twins in Game 1 of doubleheader

Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia watches his two RBI single during the first inning of game one of a baseball double header against the Minnesota Twins Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

At age 24, Carlos Rodon isn't much older than Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and the rest of the Chicago White Sox's pitching prospects.

In Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Rodon showed why he is expected to be the ace of the Sox's rotation of the future.

In a 7-6 win over the Twins, Rodon pitched 6⅓ innings and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks. The left-hander also had 9 strikeouts while throwing a season-high 115 pitches.

Over his last 5 starts, Rodon has allowed 9 earned runs in 37 innings (2.19 ERA).

Rodon got plenty of offensive support from Yolmer Sanchez, who hit a 3-run homer in the fourth inning and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Avisail Garcia was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Jose Abreu hit a solo home run (No. 25) while extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

The Twins made a strong push in the eighth inning when Jorge Polanco hit a 3-run homer off Derek Holland, who was pitching out of the bullpen for the White Sox after lasting just 2⅔ innings in Saturday's start at Texas.