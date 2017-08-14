Rauner signs consolidation measures

hello

Two measures making it easier to abolish some units of local government were signed into law Monday by Gov. Bruce Rauner. One of the changes was modeled after 2013 legislation that paved the way for such consolidation efforts in DuPage County.

"Our families are struggling with the highest property taxes in America," Rauner said during a signing ceremony at the DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference building in Oak Brook. "We need to bring our property taxes down, and one of the ways we can do that is to bring about a consolidation of local governments."

The first measure gives all the counties in Illinois the power to dissolve local governments that have governing boards appointed by those counties. Previously, state law only allowed DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties to consolidate local governmental bodies.

It also gives the boards of townships that are conterminous with municipalities the ability to seek voter approval to dissolve the townships.

The other measure the governor signed gives townships in counties with less than with less than 3 million residents the ability to seek permission from voters to abolish the road district in their county.

"This is a good, positive step," Rauner said. "But let's be clear. It's a step. We have quite a ways to go."

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin says the county has shown consolidation is possible.

The Elmhurst Republican has been championing consolidation as a way to save money and improve services since before taking office in January 2011.

During his first term, he launched his ACT (Accountability, Consolidation and Transparency) Initiative, which called on 24 local governmental entities to make structural and operational reforms.

The state law approved in 2013 gave DuPage the power to eliminate up to 13 local governmental entities, including fire protection, sanitary and mosquito abatement districts. So far, the county has dissolved four local government entities.