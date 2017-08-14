Dawn Patrol: 2 killed in Algonquin head-on crash; Senate overrides Rauner

Senate overrides Rauner's veto of school funding plan

The Illinois Senate voted 38-19 yesterday to override Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's amendatory veto of a bill to reform the state's school funding formula. Some suburban lawmakers said Senate Bill 1, a Democratic plan passed by the legislature in May, is the most equitable way to distribute state money to schools. Others backed Rauner's funding plan, which reduces the amount of money given to Chicago Public Schools and gives more to hundreds of other districts statewide. Full story with how suburban lawmakers voted.

Two women killed in Algonquin crash

Two Algonquin women were killed yesterday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash that shut down Route 62 for several hours, authorities said. A car was heading east at 3:12 p.m. when it crossed the centerline and hit two oncoming vehicles. Autopsies are scheduled today for the two women, who have not been identified. Full story.

At least 2 Aurora men shot dead at Wisconsin auto racing event

A Wisconsin sheriff says three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event yesterday, at least two of those men from Aurora. The three men were said to be shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor. Full story.

Man stabbed to death outside St. Charles Township home

Kane County authorities are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 60-year-old man outside a St. Charles Township home. Sheriff's deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. yesterday to a report of a person screaming for help and found the man lying on the ground with apparent stab wounds. Police arrested a man who was outside the residence, but no charges had been filed as of yesterday afternoon. Full story.

Suburbs welcome wounded vets on 500-mile trek

More than 100 wounded military veterans on a 500-mile cycling trek joined the Project Hero 2017 Barrington Honor Ride yesterday at the Barrington Hills Park District Riding Center. This year's event raised more than $30,000 for Honor Ride, a national nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. Full story.

Man found dead outside Buffalo Grove apartments

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found yesterday morning outside a Buffalo Grove apartment building. Buffalo Grove police, who are working with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, do not believe the public is in danger. Full story.

Gurnee-based cheerleading group invited to Macy's parade struggle to pay for trip

A competitive suburban cheerleading team has been invited to perform in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, but the anticipated expense of the trip could jeopardize its participation. Members of the Gurnee-based Cheer & Dance Xtreme senior level team have until Sept. 15 to come up with an estimated $2,500 each to cover costs for airline tickets, hotel rooms and meals for the November holiday performance. Full story.

Arrieta, Cubs shut door on Arizona

Jake Arrieta won consecutive starts for the first time since early April, Javier Baez and Ian Happ hit consecutive home runs in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 yesterday. Full story.

Gregor: White Sox's Abreu is one of AL's most underrated players

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is having another productive year with the bat -- not that anyone is really noticing, writes beat writer Scot Gregor. In his fourth season with the Sox, Abreu is one of the most underrated players in the American League. Read his full take here.