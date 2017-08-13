Man stabbed to death outside St. Charles Township home

hello

Kane County authorities are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 60-year-old man found dead early Sunday outside a St. Charles Township home.

Authorities said Kane County Sheriff's deputies were called to a report of a person screaming for help at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 7N200 block of Longridge Road.

When they arrived, deputies found the 60-year-old man lying on the ground with apparent stab wounds, sheriff's police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second adult male also outside the residence was taken into custody. He remained in custody later Sunday, but no charges had been filed, authorities said.

The victim and the man in custody are related, authorities said. The deadly stabbing appears to an isolated case of domestic violence and detectives are not looking for anyone else, sheriff's police said.

The Kane County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy Monday. Authorities said they do not expect to release additional details about the investigation until after the autopsy.