Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/13/2017 6:06 PM

Man found dead outside Buffalo Grove apartments

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning outside a Buffalo Grove apartment building.

Firefighter/paramedics responded about 9:05 a.m. to reports of a man on the ground outside the Buffalo Ridge apartments on the 600 block of Trace Drive, according to a news release from Buffalo Grove police.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His cause of death is being investigated by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Buffalo Grove police, who are working with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, do not believe the public is in danger.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account