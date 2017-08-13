Man found dead outside Buffalo Grove apartments

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning outside a Buffalo Grove apartment building.

Firefighter/paramedics responded about 9:05 a.m. to reports of a man on the ground outside the Buffalo Ridge apartments on the 600 block of Trace Drive, according to a news release from Buffalo Grove police.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His cause of death is being investigated by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Buffalo Grove police, who are working with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, do not believe the public is in danger.