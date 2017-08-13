Two women killed in Algonquin crash

Two Algonquin women were killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash that shut down Route 62 for several hours, authorities said.

A car was heading east at 3:12 p.m. when it crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle, according to a news release from McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski. The collision occurred on the 900 block of East Algonquin Road between Sandbloom Road and Longwood Drive.

The woman driving the westbound car was pronounced dead at the scene, Majewski said. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to Centegra Hospital-Huntley, where she was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m.

The identities of both women are being withheld pending family notification, Majewski said. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

The coroner's office, Algonquin police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.