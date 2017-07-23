Rosemont bank robber suspected in three other heists

Authorities say this man robbed a Rosemont bank Saturday afternoon. He's believed to be the same person wanted for similar bank heists in Woodridge, Elgin and Buffalo Grove. Courtesy of the FBI

szalusky@dailyherald.com Authorities say a man who robbed a Rosemont bank Saturday is wanted in three other suburban holdups since January, and are asking for the public's help to capture him.

According to the FBI, the men held up the Fifth Third Bank, 7150 Mannheim Road in Rosemont, at 1:50 p.m. Saturday. No weapon was shown and he did not announce the holdup to bank customers, the FBI said.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s to mid-30s, with brown hair, 5'8" to 6'1" tall, and a thin to medium build. He was wearing black sunglasses, a black coat, blue jeans, a black shirt and brown shoes with a white sole.

Witnesses said the man also had foundation makeup on his face, according to the FBI.

Authorities believe the same man is responsible for three similar robberies at other Fifth Third locations: on Jan. 12, at 2323 63rd St. in Woodridge; on Feb. 3, at 1645 Larkin Ave. in Elgin; and on June 30, at 175 McHenry Road in Buffalo Grove.

A reward is available. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.