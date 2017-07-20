More rain has officials watching Fox, Des Plaines rivers and Chain O' Lakes

Storms overnight produced up to an inch-and-a-half of rain, and officials are carefully monitoring how that will affect the already flooded areas throughout the suburbs.

Its unclear at this point how the additional rain will affect the already flooded areas around the Des Plaines and Fox rivers, and the Chain O' Lakes.

The hardest hit areas appear to near Cary and Algonquin, according tococorahs.org.Cary picked up 1.5 inches of rain overnight, while Algonquin received 1.4 inches. Lake Villa received three-quarters-of-an-inch of rain, Lake Zurich received 1.14-inches of rain and Lake in the Hills received 1.72 inches.

The National Weather Service is predicting that showers and thunderstorms will continue today, mainly before 9 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain.

There is also a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.