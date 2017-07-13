Fraud seminar for businesses to be at Elk Grove library

The Illinois attorney general's office and state Rep. Marty Moylan will host a fraud-prevention seminar for business owners.

The seminar is 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Elk Grove Village public library, 1001 Wellington Ave.

Attorney general's office officials will discuss ways local companies can protect themselves from data breaches. They'll also talk about some of the popular scams affecting Illinois businesses.

"Last year, there were almost 500 data breaches to businesses alone," Moylan, a Des Plaines Democrat, said in a news release.

"Many of these attacks go unnoticed until it's too late. That is why it is crucial that we present businesses with the appropriate tools to protect themselves and their consumers."