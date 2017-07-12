updated: 7/12/2017 12:12 PM
Images: Heavy rain causing flooding in Lake, Cook and Kane counties
Mundelein resident Jorge Calvillo removes a stray garbage can that floated into his Lincoln Avenue driveway Wednesday morning.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A truck plows through a flooded Route 83 near Winchester Road Wednesday morning after heavy rain continues to blanket Lake County.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Cars hit flooded areas of Route 176 in Island Lake Wednesday morning as heavy rain continues to fall in Lake County.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Jorge Morales and his 10-year-old son Ariel, try to clear drains in from of his home on Lincoln Avenue and W. Division Street in Mundelein Wednesday morning.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Mundelein Fire Department's Lt. Tim Starky talks to residents on Lincoln Avenue before shutting off their natural gas main Wednesday morning. An area along W. Division Street west of Route 45 is heavily flooded.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Car sit on a flooded Lincoln Avenue in Mundelein Wednesday morning following heavy rains.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Lincoln Avenue saw heavy flooding Wednesday morning in Mundelein.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A driver heads down a flooded Lincoln Avenue in Mundelein Wednesday morning.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Mundelein resident Gary Sarsok talks about the flooding Wednesday morning with his wife, Dorie, outside of their Lincoln Avenue home.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Mundelein police officer close down Route 45 at Division Street Wednesday morning due to flooding following heavy rainfall.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Storm clouds move in near I-90 and Rt. 47 near Huntley on Wednesday morning.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A car makes its way through standing water on Shepherd Drive in Elgin following drenching rains Wednesday morning.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
City of Elgin public works employees work to clear drains on Jane Dr. Wednesday morning after drenching rains caused flooding in streets and homes.
Rick West/rwest@dailyherlad.com
A storm moves into the northwest suburbs near Arlington Heights Road and I-90 Wednesday morning. Heavy flooding has been reported in the Elgin area and throughout Lake County.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
