Dawn Patrol: 55 years for killing mom; debate grows over carillon tower

Downers Grove man sentenced to 55 years for murdering mom

Prosecutors said after shooting his mother and watching her suffer, Egyptian immigrant Michael Bassaly was unable to turn the gun on himself. He said he was afraid of being deported because the Muslim Brotherhood would kill him "as soon as (I) stepped foot in Egypt," and also feared his mother would be killed as a result of his work. Full story

Carillon supporters, critics making cases for bell tower's future in Naperville

As Naperville mulls what to do about structural issues at Moser Tower and the Millennium Carillon, supporters and critics of the bell tower are sharpening their pitches for keeping it or tearing it down. Full story

Arlington Heights trustees say keep larger lot size on Beverly Lane

A developer will have to go back to the drawing board after Arlington Heights trustees rejected a request to subdivide a 150-foot-wide, 19,800-square-foot property, knock down a house and build two new ones. Only Mayor Tom Hayes voted in favor, siding with a 5-1 recommendation from the plan commission and village staff. Full story

Roosters now illegal in most of Kane County

Kane County generally is no longer allowing roosters, as county leaders enacted a ban on them yesterday on most unincorporated properties. Enforcers of the county's nuisance laws began researching a ban in response to a growing number of complaints about noisy roosters. Full story

Richard 'Dick' Fitchie of Elgin remembered for generosity

Richard "Dick" Fitchie was remembered as a generous man who cherished his family and friends, and was passionate about serving the Elgin community. Fitchie, 70, died Sunday of complications from congestive heart failure, said his partner, Peggi Lathrop of West Dundee. Full story

Injuries, not cardiac arrest, caused death after Buffalo Grove ATV crash

The Lake County coroner's office has determined a Deerfield man died from injuries suffered in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Buffalo Grove over the weekend, not a suspected medical episode, officials said Tuesday. Full story

Prosecutors: Maple Park man was nearly triple legal limit in fatal DUI crash

A 40-year-old Maple Park man has been charged with driving while nearly three times over the legal alcohol threshold during a crash that injured him and his sister and killed his brother-in-law. Kane County sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said the 11-month delay from the crash until charges were filed resulted because authorities were awaiting toxicology results from a lab. Full story

Aurora man shot, cops searching for gunman

A 24-year-old Aurora man was shot several times Tuesday morning on the 900 block of Sard Avenue, Aurora police said, and he is being treated for his wounds at a hospital. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and 73 degrees this morning. Highs near 90 today, with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Lows tonight in the mid 70s. Full story.

Traffic

Flooding has caused authorities to shut down two lanes on the southbound Tri-State near the Lake Forest Oasis. Wilson Road is also closed between Nippersink Road and Big Hollow Road in Ingleside due to standing water. Full traffic.

Rozner: Cubs math doesn't work without starting pitching

You have to think the Chicago Cubs will make a run in the second half, but it's not going to work if they don't get some decent starting pitching. Read Barry Rozner's take.