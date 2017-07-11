Aurora man shot, cops searching for gunman

A 24-year-old Aurora man was shot several times Tuesday morning on the 900 block of Sard Avenue, Aurora police said, and is being treated for his wounds at an area hospital.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the man was approached around 10:15 a.m. by three males on foot, at least one of whom was armed. The armed suspect opened fire and then all three men ran away.

The gunman is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a white T-shirt and tan shorts. Police said they don't yet have a description of the other men.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigations at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit tips using our My PD app.