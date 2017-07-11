Breaking News Bar
 
Injuries, not cardiac arrest, caused death after Buffalo Grove ATV crash

The Lake County coroner's office has determined a Deerfield man died from injuries suffered in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Buffalo Grove over the weekend, not a suspected medical episode, officials said Tuesday.

William McPherron, 35, sustained multiple traumatic injuries to his body as a result of the crash, which occurred about 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said.

The injuries were to the chest region, Cooper said, which is why initial reports indicated McPherron may have suffered cardiac arrest about the time of the crash in Cahokia Woods near Lake-Cook Road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Lake County Forest Preserve Police Chief John Tannahill said Tuesday. Investigators are speaking with potential witnesses and awaiting toxicology results, he said.

Authorities said first responders were called to a path in the woods near the 300 block of North Riverwalk Drive shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in response to a crash.

McPherron, who was the ATV's driver, was taken from the scene to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A female passenger on the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

