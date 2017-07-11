Prosecutors: Maple Park man was nearly 3x legal limit in fatal DUI crash

Sean M. Tardy faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted of driving drunk and killing his brother-in-law in a one-car crash.

A 40-year-old Maple Park man has been charged with driving while nearly three times over the legal alcohol threshold during a crash that injured him and his sister and killed his brother-in-law.

Sean M. Tardy, of the 5N800 block of Sunset Street, faces felony charges of aggravated DUI causing death and aggravated DUI-third offense. Tardy, who also was issued a traffic ticket for improper lane use, is accused of causing the single-vehicle crash that killed his brother-in-law, David Drewes, 35, of St. Charles.

Tardy was arrested Tuesday after prosecutors approved felony charges in early July.

Kane County sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said the 11-month delay from the crash until charges were filed resulted because authorities were awaiting toxicology results from a lab.

According to charging documents, Tardy had a blood-alcohol concentration of .236, which is nearly three times the legal threshold of .08, when he crashed.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a crash about 2:10 a.m. Aug. 6, 2016, involving a 2105 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV headed east on Route 64 when it drove off the pavement near Fabris Road in Virgil Township.

The driver, authorities said, lost control on a curve, causing the SUV to roll over. Tardy and David Drewes were not wearing seat belts and may have been thrown from the SUV; Kristie Drews, a 36-year-old Maple Park woman who was in the back seat and recently married Tardy, was wearing a seat belt and had minor injuries, authorities said.

If convicted of aggravated DUI, Tardy faces a prison term of 3 to 14 years. Any sentence must be served at 85 percent instead of the 50 percent customary to many crimes in Illinois.

Tardy has two previous DUI arrests, according to court records -- in DuPage County in 1999 and May 2, 2002, in Batavia.

Tardy's bail was set at $75,000, and he posted $7,500 Tuesday and was released from jail. His court date was not immediately available.